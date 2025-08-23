Sheffield is in for a baking Bank Holiday Monday to see off the summer -despite a cloudy weekend weekend preceding it.

Forecasters say the Steel City can look forward to sunshine and climbing temperatures to finish off the upcoming three-day weekend on August 25.

It will be a payoff to a weekend otherwise expected to be cool, cloudy and with a chance of light rain.

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield over the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend (August 23 - 25).

Saturday, August 23: Highs of 18C by the late afternoon. Cloudy overall but staying dry with a slim chance of very light rain.

Sunday, August 24: Patchy sunshine and a small chance of rain in the mid-afternoon, highs of 22C with little to no wind.

Monday, August 25: The Met Office predicts unbroken sunshine on Monday with temperatures rising to 25C by the afternoon with gentle breeze.