Sheffield weather: Balmy bank holiday Monday in store with baking 25C heat to see off summer
Forecasters say the Steel City can look forward to sunshine and climbing temperatures to finish off the upcoming three-day weekend on August 25.
It will be a payoff to a weekend otherwise expected to be cool, cloudy and with a chance of light rain.
Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield over the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend (August 23 - 25).
Saturday, August 23: Highs of 18C by the late afternoon. Cloudy overall but staying dry with a slim chance of very light rain.
Sunday, August 24: Patchy sunshine and a small chance of rain in the mid-afternoon, highs of 22C with little to no wind.
Monday, August 25: The Met Office predicts unbroken sunshine on Monday with temperatures rising to 25C by the afternoon with gentle breeze.