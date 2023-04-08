Sheffield’s bank holiday revelers had better have enjoyed all the sun they could on Friday and Saturday – because Monday isn’t looking so good.

Steel City residents enjoyed a balmy start to the long weekend with round the clock sunshine Friday and Saturday, and warm if cloudy weather is predicted for all of Sunday.

However, Monday (April 10) is set to bring endless rain from morning till night. Forecasters predict starting at midnight, Sheffield will see 70 per cent rain coverage and it will not let up nearly 7pm, likely ruining many last minute plans residents may have had for making the most of the day off.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 11C with highs of 12C in the late afternoon, and a stiff breeze reaching 16mph.

