News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
7 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
8 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
8 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
9 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sheffield weather: Bank holiday Monday set to be wet and windy with rain forecasted all day

Sheffield’s bank holiday revelers had better have enjoyed all the sun they could on Friday and Saturday – because Monday isn’t looking so good.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Apr 2023, 19:22 BST

Steel City residents enjoyed a balmy start to the long weekend with round the clock sunshine Friday and Saturday, and warm if cloudy weather is predicted for all of Sunday.

However, Monday (April 10) is set to bring endless rain from morning till night. Forecasters predict starting at midnight, Sheffield will see 70 per cent rain coverage and it will not let up nearly 7pm, likely ruining many last minute plans residents may have had for making the most of the day off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to hover around 11C with highs of 12C in the late afternoon, and a stiff breeze reaching 16mph.

Most Popular
Bank holiday Monday (April 10) in Sheffield is set to be a wet and rainy one, likely ruining many residents' plans to enjoy the last day of the long weekend.Bank holiday Monday (April 10) in Sheffield is set to be a wet and rainy one, likely ruining many residents' plans to enjoy the last day of the long weekend.
Bank holiday Monday (April 10) in Sheffield is set to be a wet and rainy one, likely ruining many residents' plans to enjoy the last day of the long weekend.

And, getting motivated for the return to normalcy on Tuesday might also be difficult, as it will also be rain practically all day long.

Sheffield