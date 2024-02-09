Schools closed early, buses were cancelled and some roads were gridlocked.
But the Steel City is used to extreme weather, as this photo gallery shows – take a trip down memory lane to see what you can remember.
1. Water feature
The Goodwin Fountain on Fargate frozen over on December 29, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Snow on snow on snow...
Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Phew, what a scorcher!
August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911 Photo: JPIMEDIA
4. Scandinavian snow
Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school Photo: JPI Media