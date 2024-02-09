News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield weather: 10 astonishing photos of times when the city was hit by extreme weather

Parts of Sheffield ground to a halt yesterday when the city was hit by snow.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:24 GMT

Schools closed early, buses were cancelled and some roads were gridlocked.

But the Steel City is used to extreme weather, as this photo gallery shows – take a trip down memory lane to see what you can remember.

The Goodwin Fountain on Fargate frozen over on December 29, 1995

1. Water feature

The Goodwin Fountain on Fargate frozen over on December 29, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times

2. Snow on snow on snow...

Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911

3. Phew, what a scorcher!

August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911 Photo: JPIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school

4. Scandinavian snow

Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSchools