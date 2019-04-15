Sheffield to be hotter than Ibiza over Easter Weekend with temperatures to hit 21C

Sheffield is set to bake in gloriously warm weather over the Easter weekend with temperatures reaching a balmy 21C.

It was a relatively chilly start to the week in Sheffield with most of us waking up shivering this morning but the temperature is set to increase throughout the day.

Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield will see temperatures of 13C degrees today with similar conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the Scandinavian ice blast will be a distant memory by Thursday and over the Easter weekend with the Met Office predicting temperatures to rise to 21C on Saturday.

Forecaster Simon Partridge said Good Friday will be pleasant before the mercury rises to exceed 20C (68F) in areas on Saturday and Sunday.

But clouds could usher in some cooler temperatures in the North West and some parts of the east coast.

Mr Partridge said: "After there was a chilly spell this weekend, we are going to see temperatures gradually increase through the week.

"By the weekend we could see in parts of the country temperatures of around 20C, or just above."

The warm weather was forecast for south of England as well as western Scotland and the north west of England.

In contrast, the Balearic island of Ibiza will be a drizzly 17C on Saturday so there’s no reason to hop on a flight away this weekend.