Sheffield struggles to sleep in the heat with rare weather phenomenon raising temperatures
If you’ve been struggling to sleep this week then don’t worry, you’re not the only one.
Sheffield experienced its hottest day ever yesterday with temperatures reaching a sizzling 35.1C just after 4pm.
This smashed the previous record of 34.3C, keeping Sheffield’s sun-seekers smiling all day long.
But, it’s been a completely different story at night.
Getting an uninterrupted 8 hours sleep in the unbearable heat has become an elusive skill that not many of us can boast to have achieved.
Temperatures were still a scorching 27C at 11pm last night and only dropped by three degrees at 2am.
Only at 5am did temperatures reach their coolest point, dipping down to 20C.
But, spare a thought for the people in Lincolnshire who experienced an uncomfortable weather phenomenon known as a ‘heat burst’.
As the clock hit 10.20pm, there was a temporary spike of 10C meaning temperatures in the evening reached a scorching 32C.
The Met Office said the heat burst was due to a thunderstorm collapsing in the skies above the county, quickly bringing hot air down to the surface.
They added: "Tonight's event is likely to be an example of a heat burst, a rare atmospheric phenomenon characterised by gusty winds along with a rapid increase in temperature and decrease in dew point (moisture)".
A graph released by the meteorologists showed that heat began rising at Donna Nook, a coastal area in the county, at around 10pm.
Within a few minutes, the temperature had peaked, before falling again shortly thereafter.