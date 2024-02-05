Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning is now in place for Sheffield this week due to a chance of snow.

Large parts of England have been warned of snow on Thursday (February 8) and early on Friday this week as part of a cold snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite early forecasts of heavy snow in Sheffield, the Met Office is now predicting the Steel City will see more sleet than anything else.

A yellow weather warning for has been issued for Sheffield and large parts of England on February 8 and 9 this week. However, in the Steel City, heavy snow is much more likely.

Will it snow in Sheffield this week (February 5 - February 11, 2024)?

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week..

Monday, February 5, 2024: Thick cloud and dry all day with strong winds rising up to 40mph at the most and more often steeling around 30mph. Temperatures will hover around 10C.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024: Cloudy and dry, again with strong winds of up to 35mph until around 9am, when a heavy band of rain will sweep across England. Expect heavy rain between 9am and 4pm, easing off to patchy showers between 5pm and midnight. Temperatures to dip between 11C in the morning and 6C at night.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024: A very calm if chilly day that is expected to remain cloudy and dry morning until night, with only a slight breeze and temperatures around 5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, February 8, 2024: The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow comes into effect at 3am on Thursday and lasts until 3am on Friday. Starting at around 9am on Thursday, Sheffield is predicted to see sustained sleet and rain until up to 6am on Friday, with a stiff breeze of up to 20mph. Earlier predictions said Sheffield would see heavy snow, but the Met Office has revised this to only see sleet. Temperatures will dip to between 1C and 3C, and will 'feel like' -1C outside.

Friday, February 9, 2024: After the sleet and rain die down at around 10am, Friday is predicted to be cloudy and dry for the rest of the day, with a stiff breeze of up to 24mph and temperatures of up to 5C, although it will 'feel like' 0C out.

What impact will any snow and sleet have in Sheffield?