Sheffield has seen snow return for the first time this winter in the last week – and temperatures remain cold.

But when will the snow return to the area after the latest fall, which hit the city over the weekend?

What you expect will depend on which forecast you look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest BBC forecast (as of Wednesday December 14), forecasts light snow at 8am on Sunday morning, later turning to sleet at 12noon, and then rain in the afternoon.

Sheffield has seen its first snow of the winter – and temperatures are set to be sub zero for the next few days. Pictured is a resident sledging at the weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office forecast is different though. According to Met Office forecasts at the start of this week, the nearest we would have expected to see to snow in the next week was to come on Sunday, when both the Met Office and the BBC forecasts were predicting sleet.

However, Met Office forecasters have how revised their predictions, and now expect that will fall as rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office forecasts the rest of the week will be dry, until Sunday, which was initially expected to have a rainy start, before the rain turns to sleet at 9am, then turning to rain again later in the day. They now expect rain, not sleet

The Met Office described the outlook for Thursday to Saturday as a very cold to end the working week with a mix of winter hazards, probably giving way to a windier, more unsettled weekend, with rain, sleet and snow more finely balanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad