Sheffield snow: Today's hour-by-hour forecast as more wintry weather is expected to hit city

Sheffield has been in the grips of a cold snap for the last week – and forecasters are now expecting more snow to hit the city.

Heavy snow fell in Sheffield on Sunday, December 11, and it has remained on the ground in several parts of the city as temperatures have remained below zero for much of the week.

And now, forecasters are predicting it will snow again this morning (Saturday, December 17), with heavier showers expected in higher parts of the city.

Rain is also forecast for much of the day, with wind chill causing it to feel several degrees colder than the predicted temperature.

Snow in Weston Park on Sunday. More snow is forecast for this morning

Here, we have put an hour-by-hour forecast, based on information from The Weather Channel.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield on Saturday, December 17, 2022

8am: 1°C – Light snow, feels like -4°C

9am: 1°C – Rain / snow, feels like -3°C

10am: 2°C – Rain, feels like -3°C

11am: 2°C – Rain, feels like -2°C

Midday: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -2°C

1pm: 3°C – Rain, feels like -2°C

2pm: 3°C – Rain, feels like -1°C

3pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -1°C

4pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -2°C

5pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -1°C

6pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -1°C

7pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -1°C

8pm: 3°C – Light rain, feels like -2°C

9pm: 2°C – Mostly cloudy, feels like -2°C

10pm: 2°C – Partly cloudy, feels like -2°C