Sheffield snow: Today's forecast as parts of the city see early morning snow
Sheffield was touched by snow yesterday - but what can the city expect today?
Yesterday saw the highest parts of the city receive a small snowfall in the morning, but the covering did not last and soon melted away.
However the Snake Pass, which links Sheffield to Glossop and Manchester, was closed for several hours by Derbyshire Council due to snow. Gritting teams were out treating the roads last night,
The forecast for today again predicted snow for the highest parts of the city, stating there would be a heavy fall at Lodge Moor at around 9am, turning to sleet at 10am
Residents there reported a short snow shower this morning, which turned to rain.
Stannington, Totley, and Stocksbridge had a similar forecast, with early heavy snow at 9am forecast to turn to sleet at 10am and then rain until well into the afternoon.
Some other parts of the city were forecast light snow, including Crookes.
Others, including Grenoside were forecast sleet.
In both cases, that was expected to change to rain as the day went on, with that rain continuing well into the afternoon.
But the city centre and lower lying areas should remain clear again, with rain forecast until 3pm, and temperatures reaching as high as 6C.
Sunday is forecast to be dry, with temperatures rising as high as 8C.
But Derbyshire County Council was still concerned about roads including the Snake Pass, and issued a statement at 7.35am which said: "With snowfall forecast for the next couple of hours in the north of the county, our gritting crews are out patrolling and responding where needed. All primary routes gritted yesterday evening in preparation."