Sheffield will see its temperatures rise above freezing today, according to forecasters.

But they will plunge back below 0C again tonight, as the snow and ice remains on the grounds in many areas of the city.

Met office forecasters say temperatures in central Sheffield will rise from their early morning level of -1 C to zero by 10am, before rising to 1C by 11am.

Pigeons in the snow in front of a partially frozen pond in Western Park, Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World

By 12noon, the mercury should be up to 2C, and it will remain there, before dropping back to 1C by 4pm, and dropping back to freezing (0C) by 5pm as the sun goes down.

A sunny day is forecast, followed by a clear night, but the clear night will bring low temperatures, falling to -1C by 8pm, and then to -2C by midnight tonight, and remaining at that level until 9am on Friday morning.

However, temperatures will be colder in high lying parts of the city.

Hallam Head, one of the highest parts of the city, was forecast to see temperatures remain below 0C today, dropping to -5C overnight.

Forecasters also say the weather will feel colder than it is..

Friday forecast

Friday will not see temperatures rise above 2C, and are forecast to fall back to 0C by 5pm.

They will then plunge to -2C by 8pm, remaining at that level overnight and for much of Saturday.

Weekend temperatures will not rise above 2C, according the time Met Office.

For the highest parts of the city, thermometers will not rise above 1C.

When is the snow likely to melt?

Monday will finally see temperatures start to rise and warm up, well above freezing.

By midday on Monday Sheffield will see temperatures of 5C, rising to 7C by 9pm, according to the Met Office.

They will continue to rise, reaching 10C by midday Tuesday, and continuing to remain above 7C throughout Wednesday.

Even on higher ground in the city, temperatures will be up to 7C on Tuesday, and 8C on Wednesday.