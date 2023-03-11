As communities across Sheffield continue to deal with the aftermath of extreme snowfall, this is when the Met Office’s latest yellow warning of snow and ice in the city is set to into force.

Following hours of snowfall and blizzards on Wednesday and Thursday, Sheffield woke up to several more centimetres of snow yesterday morning (Friday, March 10).

This led to the closure of dozens of schools and the temporary suspension of all bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the arctic blast is set to continue with more sleet and snow forecast for Sheffield tonight (Saturday, March 11), into the early hours of tomorrow.

Trees have fallen under the weight of snow in Sheffield over the last few days. This picture shows a fallen bough on a car

The latest yellow warning of ice and snow for Sheffield from the Met Office becomes operational at 6pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their forecast states that ‘rain moving northeastwards will readily turn to sleet and snow during the evening and overnight, especially over higher ground’.

"Snow turning back to rain by dawn. Remaining cold. Minimum temperature 0 °C,” the forecast from the Met Office states.

Moving into tomorrow, The Met Office says early rain and sleet will clear northeastwards to leave a drier and brighter day for many. Further rain and strengthening winds arriving from the west later. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their yellow weather warning is set to come to an end at 6am on Sunday, March 12.

According to the Met Office, it will be ‘wet and windy Monday, some hill snow’.