Sheffield snow: This is what forecasters predict for the rest of the week

Sheffield has seen its first snow of the winter – and temperatures are set to be sub zero for the next few days.

By David Kessen
5 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 11:01am

But when will the snow return to the area after the latest fall, which hit the city over the weekend?

According to current forecasts, the nearest we will see to snow in the next week will come on Sunday, when both the Met Office and the BBC forecasts are predicting sleet.

The Met Office forecasts the rest of the week will be dry, until Sunday, which is expected to have a rainy start, before the rain turns to sleet at 9am, then turning to rain again later in the day. The forecast is echoed by the BBC’s predictions.

Sheffield has seen its first snow of the winter – and temperatures are set to be sub zero for the next few days. Pictured is Croookes Valley Park under snow at the weekend
The Met Office described the outlook for Thursday to Saturday as a very cold to end the working week with a mix of winter hazards, probably giving way to a windier, more unsettled weekend, with rain, sleet and snow more finely balanced.

