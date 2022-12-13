But when will the snow return to the area after the latest fall, which hit the city over the weekend?
According to current forecasts, the nearest we will see to snow in the next week will come on Sunday, when both the Met Office and the BBC forecasts are predicting sleet.
The Met Office forecasts the rest of the week will be dry, until Sunday, which is expected to have a rainy start, before the rain turns to sleet at 9am, then turning to rain again later in the day. The forecast is echoed by the BBC’s predictions.
The Met Office described the outlook for Thursday to Saturday as a very cold to end the working week with a mix of winter hazards, probably giving way to a windier, more unsettled weekend, with rain, sleet and snow more finely balanced.