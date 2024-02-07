Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield is braced for snow tonight - and officials have explained where they plan to grit.

Streets Ahead, Sheffield Council's roads arm, has detailed how it plans to lay grit on major routes, and the council has produced a map detailing those.

And the council is warning there could be several inches of snow on the ground tomorrow.

Officials ar urging people to make sure their local grit bins on their streets are full.

Streets Ahead said in a statement: "With snow likely from 6am tomorrow morning, we are gritting this evening as follows: all priority gritting routes on higher ground from 7pm, followed by all priority gritting routes from midnight.

"A covering of snow is possible to all levels with 2-5cm likely up to 200m, but 5-8cm possible above 200m and up to 10cm over 300m.

"If your local grit bin needs refilling, please report it to us online here https://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/winter-road-pavement-issues and please take care if you are out and about on the roads tomorrow."

The council says it will grit 'priority 1' routes – the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways. Then they will grit priority 2 routes – other main routes, such as bus routes, link roads, roads where key public service facilities are located, and rural routes

The routes can be found on a map, which can be found by clicking here.

The Met Office is forecasting snow on higher lying parts of the city from 9am tomorrow, with the snowfall expected until 7pm.

It is then forecast to turn to sleet, and then into rain in the early hours of Friday morning.

On lower ground, sleet is forecast to turn to snow at around midday, turning again to sleet from 5pm, and then to rain by 8pm.