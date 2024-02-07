News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield snow: These are the roads which will be gritted tonight as Sheffield braced for snow

As Sheffield prepares for snow, the city council has revealed where it will grit
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Feb 2024, 18:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield is braced for snow tonight - and officials have explained where they plan to grit.

Streets Ahead, Sheffield Council's roads arm, has detailed how it plans to lay grit on major routes, and the council has produced a map detailing those.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the council is warning there could be several inches of snow on the ground tomorrow.

Officials ar urging people to make sure their local grit bins on their streets are full.

A gritter on the streets of SheffieldA gritter on the streets of Sheffield
A gritter on the streets of Sheffield

Streets Ahead said in a statement: "With snow likely from 6am tomorrow morning, we are gritting this evening as follows: all priority gritting routes on higher ground from 7pm, followed by all priority gritting routes from midnight.

"A covering of snow is possible to all levels with 2-5cm likely up to 200m, but 5-8cm possible above 200m and up to 10cm over 300m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If your local grit bin needs refilling, please report it to us online here https://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/winter-road-pavement-issues and please take care if you are out and about on the roads tomorrow."

The council says it will grit 'priority 1' routes – the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways. Then they will grit priority 2 routes – other main routes, such as bus routes, link roads, roads where key public service facilities are located, and rural routes

The routes can be found on a map, which can be found by clicking here.

The Met Office is forecasting snow on higher lying parts of the city from 9am tomorrow, with the snowfall expected until 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is then forecast to turn to sleet, and then into rain in the early hours of Friday morning.

On lower ground, sleet is forecast to turn to snow at around midday, turning again to sleet from 5pm, and then to rain by 8pm.

The city is currently under a yellow warning of snow, which lasts until the early hours of Friday. Dry weather is then expected to arrive on Saturday, with temperatures rising to 7C by that afternoon, according to the Met Office's current predictions.

Related topics:SheffieldMet OfficeSheffield CouncilSnowfallCouncilMotorways