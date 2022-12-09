Although the Met Office forecasts that temperatures in Sheffield will not technically dip below 1C today (December 9), an all-day-long gust of around 20mp means it will ‘’feel like’ -3C by this afternoon. It is also expected to drop to 0C overnight from midnight.
It comes after the first snow of the season landed in the Steel City last night, with a flurry arriving at around 9pm but mostly turning to sleet in most parts of the county.
Over the weekend, again temperatures are not set to technically drop below zero on Saturday but conditions will feel worse outside. It may fall to sub-zero in the early hours of Sunday.
Will it snow in Sheffield today or this weekend?
The Met Office is not forecasting any more snow in Sheffield so far today (December 9) or over the weekend.