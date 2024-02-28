Sheffield snow: Snow forecast for parts of city, set to arrive on Friday
Forecasters are tonight predicting snow will hit Sheffield this week, with a covering forecast to arrive on Friday.
The Met Office's current forecast, published tonight, was forecasting an 80 per cent chance of snow to hit the high ground on the west of the city at around 9am on Friday.
That would see heavy snow hit areas including Stannington, Crookes, Lodge Moor, Totley, and Stocksbridge, during the morning, and light snow in areas including Hillsborough and Grenoside.
The forecast, issued on Thursday night, however, was only forecasting sleet on lower ground including the city centre, and parts of the east of the city, such as Mosborough.
For most of the areas affected, the Met Office expects the snow to have turned to rain by 12noon. The Met Office issues forecasts tailored to specific areas within Sheffield.
The forecast on some of the highest parts of Sheffield, including Hallam Head and Lodge Moor, predicts snow will continue during most of the day, but becoming lighter and stopping during the night, with some rain on the Saturday,
It would be the second time snow has hit the city this year if it arrives as forecast. The city saw disruption due to a snowfall on February 8.
It caused major disruption on the roads with many bus services suspended and cars abandoned on slippy streets.
That was despite Sheffield Council having sent gritting teams out the previous night.
It also saw schools across the city closing early so pupils could get home safely.