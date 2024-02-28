Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forecasters are tonight predicting snow will hit Sheffield this week, with a covering forecast to arrive on Friday.

The Met Office's current forecast, published tonight, was forecasting an 80 per cent chance of snow to hit the high ground on the west of the city at around 9am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That would see heavy snow hit areas including Stannington, Crookes, Lodge Moor, Totley, and Stocksbridge, during the morning, and light snow in areas including Hillsborough and Grenoside.

Snow arrived in Sheffield earlier this month. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The forecast, issued on Thursday night, however, was only forecasting sleet on lower ground including the city centre, and parts of the east of the city, such as Mosborough.

For most of the areas affected, the Met Office expects the snow to have turned to rain by 12noon. The Met Office issues forecasts tailored to specific areas within Sheffield.

The forecast on some of the highest parts of Sheffield, including Hallam Head and Lodge Moor, predicts snow will continue during most of the day, but becoming lighter and stopping during the night, with some rain on the Saturday,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be the second time snow has hit the city this year if it arrives as forecast. The city saw disruption due to a snowfall on February 8.

It caused major disruption on the roads with many bus services suspended and cars abandoned on slippy streets.

That was despite Sheffield Council having sent gritting teams out the previous night.