Snow has arrived in parts of Sheffield this evening - with forecasters warning of more overnight.

Reports have come of snow falling in areas including Lodge Moor, Crosspool and Crookes this evening, with this picture, sent in by a reader, showing snow falling near The Ball pub, in Crookes.

Current forecasts from the Met Office say snow will fall in the city through the early hours of Sunday morning, turning heavy at around 1am.

Heavy snow is forecast until 3am, turning to light snow at 4am, before turning to just cloud at 5am.

Temperatures are expected to be 0C until 6am, rising to 2C.

Monday is forecast to see sleet in the early hours, before turning to rain by 9am.