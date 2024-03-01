Snow being cleared in Sheffield during the last snowfall, earlier this year. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Snow is forecast to return to Sheffield today.

But whether you see it or not will depend on where you live. Here, we describe the hour by hour forecast for the area expected to be hardest hit, and list the areas expected to see light snow, or sleet.

The Met Office forecast last night was still predicting snow in some parts of the city, but fewer areas than had been predicted in its previous forecast, made on Wednesday night.

Locals clear snow in Sheffield earlier this year: Picture: David Kessen, National World

Last night, the area expected to be hit heavily by snow had largely been reduced to Lodge Moor and Hallam Head, which are the highest residential parts of the city.

This was the hour by hour forecast last night for Lodge Moor and Hallam Head:

6am: Cloudy, 1C, 10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am: Cloudy, 1C, 10 per cent

8am: Light snow, 1C, 70 per cent

9am: Heavy snow, 1C, 90 per cent

10am: Heavy snow, 1C, 90 per cent

11am: Sleet, 1C, 60 per cent

12noon: Sleet, 2C, 60 per cent

1pm: Light snow, 2C, 60 per cent

2pm: Overcast, 2C, 20 per cent

3pm: Light snow, 2C, 60 per cent 4pm: Sleet, 2C, 50 per cent

5pm: Sleet, 2C, 50 per cent

6pm: Light snow, 1C, 60 per cent 7pm Cloudy, 1C, 10 per cent.

Where else in Sheffield could get snow or sleet?

The city centre is expected to see only rain, but some areas, again higher ground, are forecast to see sleet. These areas include Totley, Stannington, Crookes, forecast to see sleet at 9am and 10am, and 6pm

The forecast for Grenoside predicts light snow, at 6pm, finishing by 7pm.

Frecheville is forecast sleet at 8am for an hour, and light snow for an hour at 11pm. Gleadless and Norton, are forecast sleet at 8am, light snow at 6pm, ending by 7pm

Bents Green is forecast sleet at 8am, 9am, 10am and 11am, then at 3pm and 6pm.

Fulwood is forecast sleet at 8am, 9am, 10am., 3pm and 5pm, with light snow at 6pm, ending by 7pm.