The tree is up. The presents are bought.

And now forecasters have revealed the chances we have of getting a white Christmas in Sheffield in 2024.

Both the Met Office and the BBC have today published their forecasts for Christmas Day, six days before Santa finishes his job.

Forecasters have explained the chances of Sheffield getting a white Christmas. Picture shows Weston Park Museum in the snow after a previous snowfall. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The Met Office forecast predicts cloudy weather from midnight, which will continue until 12noon. That is then forecast to become overcast conditions at 3pm, returning to cloudy at 6pm, and overcast again at 9pm.

It is forecast to remaining dry, with temperatures will be between 10C and 12C throughout the day.

The BBC forecast partly cloudy weather until 9am, and sunny intervals between 9am and 3pm. It is then expected to be partly cloudy at 4pm, and then clear from 5pm until 7pm, and return to partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the evening.

They also forecast dry weather, and temperatures between 9C and 11C.

The Met Office says Sheffield should start to see high pressure build in from Christmas Eve, bringing a period of more settled weather for the festive period.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said last night: “With Christmas still seven days away, we cannot yet be confident about the regional scale details, however the broad trends in the forecast come with higher than usual confidence for this lead time.

“Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure.

“The exception however may be northwest Scotland where there is a reasonable chance of further wind and rain.

“Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority.

“Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across northwest Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.”