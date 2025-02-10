Sheffield snow: Forecasters put Sheffield on alert for snow in some parts of city
The forecast first thing today warns that there will be snowfall in some of the highest points of the city later today.
One of the highest points of the city is expected to see sleet for much of the day. In addition, three other areas are also forecast to see some snow, with much of the city expected to see sleet during the day.
The forecast predicts:
* High Bradfield will see heavy snow fall early this morning, turning to light snow by 12noon, lasting overnight, and continuing until 2pm on Tuesday.
* Hallam Head is expected to see sleet for much of the day, later turning to snow. That part of Sheffield is expected to see light snow from 6pm, continuing through the night until it turns to sleet by 7am.
* Bents Green will see snow for an hour at 8pm, with sleet before and after.
* Midhopestones will see snow from 9pm, turning to sleet by 11pm.
Areas including Gleadless, Parkhead, Crookes and Crookesmoor are forecast to see sleet, as are Greenhill, Grenoside, Greystones, Intake, Norton, Totley, Stannington, Stocksbridge, Wadsley and Whirlow.
It is the second time in just a few days that forecasters have warned of snow arriving in the city. But the snow forecast on Friday night and Saturday morning largely failed to materialise, other than a few flakes on high ground reported in Lodge Moor.
The Met Office said an area of high pressure is expected to be centred over Scandinavia throughout this week and toward the middle of the month.
They said: “This pattern leads to a cold, east or southeasterly air-flow across the UK.”
They said this would be accompanied by some light rain and hill snow early this week, mainly in the south of the UK, before drier conditions become established later in the week.