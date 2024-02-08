Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has updated its weather forecast for Sheffield - and it now predicts snow earlier than previously.

The forecast for the city centre this morning, at 8am, had brought forward the time heavy snow is expected to arrive forward from 11am to 10am, and hour earlier.

Sleet is expected to arrive in the city at 9am.

Snow in Sheffield, File picture

Once the heavy snow starts, it is expected to continue until 4pm, before turning back to sleet at 5pm.

That is is expected to turn to heavy rain at 8pm, with temperatures by that point rising to 2C. Heavy rain is then forecast to continue through the night.

However, high ground is expected to see the snow start to arrive two hours earlier, at 8am, and then to continue as heavy snow until 8pm, with temperatures at 0C from 9am until 7pm. It is then forecast to turn to sleet at 8pm, and to rain an hour later, with the rain continuing through the night.

The city is covered by a Met Office warning for snow, which means a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.

.It means:

> There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off

> There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

> There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.