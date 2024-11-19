Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here's how traffic, travel and schools in the city have been affected this morning.

Sheffield has woken up to a wintry scene today after snow overnight beat predictions and settled after all.

The Met Office predicted sleet yesterday would make the chance of a winter wonderland today unlikely, but residents are opening their curtains to blanketed snow across the Steel City.

Here’s how the snow has impacted Sheffield’s roads, schools and public transport today ahead of the morning commute.

Are any roads closed in the snow?

Gritters were out in Sheffield last night on major routes, and there are currently no major roads closed in Sheffield as a result of the snow, according to AA Traffic.

There are also currently (time of writing 7.10am) no major disruptions on the city’s roads.

However, icy conditions will make more of an impact as the morning goes on and traffic builds across the city.

Have any schools in Sheffield closed because of the snow?

Both sites of King Edward VII School in Glossop Road and Darwin Lane will open at 10.30am to better manage icy conditions on Broomhill and Broomhall’s steep roads.

Westfield School has also clarified that it is open as normal.

Not many other schools have clarified whether they have been affected as yet (at the time of writing at 7.20am).

The Star is contacting schools and will update this story as information becomes available.

Has my bus in Sheffield been disrupted by snow?

First Bus

A large number of First Bus services have been diverted, suspended or are terminating prematurely today.

Of note, the 18/18a between Hillsborough and city centre has been suspended.

For a full list of diverted services, visit the FirstBus page here.

Stagecoach

The 72 Service will not be serving High Green. Service will run on main road from Tankersley - Chapeltown in both directions.

Supertram

Meanwhile, Supertram is reporting good service with the exception of the Purple route which is only running between Sheffield Station and Herdings, and this is due to a points failure.

However, a spokesperson said in a statement: “Conditions may change as the rush hour builds throughout the morning so please allow extra time for your journey.”

Trains

Services from Sheffield are mostly unaffected, but there is a reduced service between Doncaster and King’s Cross, which is a frequent connection for commuters leaving Sheffield.