First buses and TM Travel have suspended all services in Sheffield, Travel South Yorkshire has said.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow across Sheffield today, with some of the higher parts of the city under amber warnings.

As a result, local transport authorities have already been making preparations in the event of snowfall, with gritters having graced priority routes around the city overnight.

All transport services, including buses, trams and trains, facing issues today can be found below:

Supertram - Delays across network (specifics below).

Blue Route (Tram) - Unable to operate between Gleadless Townend and Donetsk Way due to "abandoned" cars on the tracks.

Purple Route (Tram) - Suspended.

Service 1a - Suspended.

Service 7 - Suspended.

Service 8 - Suspended.

Service 10 - Suspended.

Service 10a - Suspended.

Service 11 - Suspended.

Service 18/18a - Suspended.

Service 20 - Suspended.

Service 24 (First) - Suspended.

Service 25 (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 41 - Suspended.

Service 43/43a/44 - Suspended.

Service 51 (First) - Suspended.

Service 52 (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 52a (First) - Suspended.

Service 56 (First) - Suspended.

Service 57 (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 65 & 65a (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 75 (First) - Suspended.

Service 80 (Hulleys of Baslow) - Not serving Calow.

Service 81 (First) - Suspended.

Service 82 (First) - Suspended.

Service 83 (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 88 (Stagecoach) - Suspended.

Service 98 - Suspended.

Service 120 (First) - Suspended.

257 (Hulleys of Baslow) - Suspended.

Service 272 (First) - Suspended.

Service X17 - Not serving Wirksworth.