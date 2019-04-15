Sheffield set to be hotter than Barcelona this week as temperatures soar

This week will see temperatures soar, as high pressure brings warm and settled weather conditions to the UK.

As things heat up, Sheffield is set to be warmer than the Spanish city of Barcelona.

This week will see temperatures soar, as high pressure brings warm and settled weather conditions to the UK.

This week’s forecast

Monday (15 April) will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells throughout the day, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 13C.

Tuesday (16 April) will be similar, but Wednesday (17 April) will see temperatures rise to 15C, with more sunshine than the previous day.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday (18 April), reaching a peak temperature of 17C, with Friday (19 April) set see a maximum temperature of 18C and bright sunshine throughout most of the day.

Although Saturday (20 April) will see cloud throughout most of the day in Sheffield, the temperature will reach 18C.

Sunday (21 April) will then see sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Hotter than Barcelona

In comparison, the popular Spanish city of Barcelona will begin with a peak temperature of 14C on Monday, climbing slightly to 15 to 16C by Thursday.

Barcelona will see a mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the week, but Friday will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 16C.

The weekend will be cloudy throughout, but the temperature will only increase slightly to 17C and remain so throughout the weekend.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said, “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”