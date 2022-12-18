Sheffield has been hit by freezing weather and snow over the past couple of weeks.
And the city is no stranger to extreme weather - as these pictures show.
1. Water feature
The Goodwin Fountain on Fargate frozen over on December 29, 1995.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Phew, what a scorcher!
August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911
Photo: JPIMEDIA
3. Treacherous underfoot
Black ice covered the streets of South Yorkshire following record snowfall and freezing overnight temperatures in January 2010 - every outdoor surface seemed to be affected and it was almost impossible to stay on your feet for long.
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Match day misery
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth as Storm Ciara hit the UK on Sunday, February 9, 2020
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire