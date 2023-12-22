Clouds resembling the colours of mother-of-pearl have been spotted above Sheffield.

Residents across Sheffield have been amazed by rare sights as rainbow-effect clouds brought a colourful display to the skies.

These clouds, known as nacreous clouds, are rarely spotted in the UK because of the conditions needed.

The Star reader Dmitri Armitage captured a series of photographs of the exceptional sight at around 10am on Thursday (December 21) from Walkley.

Nacreous clouds are usually seen in polar regions and need temperatures below -78C to form. These extreme temperatures are only found in the polar stratosphere at around 15-25km high in the atmosphere.

These ‘mother-of-pearl’ clouds are mostly seen a couple of hours either side of sunset or sunrise and, being so high, they are still lit by sunlight which makes them appear even brighter.