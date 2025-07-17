A yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms in Sheffield this weekend.

The cooler weather and scattered showers of late have likely come as a relief for many in South Yorkshire, where a hosepipe ban is in place and a drought has been declared.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Sheffield and large parts of England, between 9pm on Friday (July 18) and 6pm on Saturday. Inset photo shows rain forecast for 1pm on Saturday as of 11.30am on July 17. | UGC, Met Office

Now, the Met Office is warning more heavy rain is to come this weekend with a chance of storms on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for almost all of England starting at 9pm on Friday, July 18, until 6pm on Saturday, July 19.

In fact, the Met Office is warning of “locally torrential” rain in southern parts of the country, with “20-30 mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90 mm in less than three hours possible in a few places.

What is the weather forecast for this weekend (July 18-20) in Sheffield?

In Sheffield, a heavy showery day with sunny spells is currently forecast all of Saturday, with temperatures peaking at 21C in the afternoon.

Once the warning is lifted, light rain is also predicted for all of Sunday with some sun and highs of 21C.

What should I expect during a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms?

The Met Office says the following should be expected during the weather warning.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood