Sheffield mini-heatwave: this is when temperatures are set to soar

The weather of late has been cool and dreary, but Sheffield is soon set to see bright skies and warmer temperatures.

Sunday (12 May) is set to see bright sunshine during most of the day, turning cloudy by mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature of 14C.

Monday (13 May) will see temperatures jump, with a peak temperature of around 16C and bright, uninterrupted sunshine during most of the day.

Tuesday (14 May) will again see bright, continuous sunshine throughout most of the day, with some small periods of cloud during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 17C.

Wednesday (15 May) will continue to see bright skies throughout the day and a peak temperature of 16C.

Thursday (16 May) will be sunny during some of the morning, changing to cloudy by late morning. It will still be warm, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

The Met Office said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “There are signs by the weekend and into the following week that conditions may turn more unsettled across the UK, with spells of rain or showers across all parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be above normal and locally rather warm in the north and west early in the period, probably returning to near normal by the weekend and into the following week.”