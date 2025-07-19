A number of weather warnings are in place across the country as storms expected to hit Britain today.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning across large sections of England and Scotland in anticipation of thunderstorms today (July 19).

An amber warning has also been placed around London, stretching from Cambridge to the southern coast around Brighton.

Thunderstorms are expected in Sheffield today as the Met Office place a yellow weather warning across huge swaths of the country. | Met Office

Locally, the national weather tracking service has told people to be aware of sudden flooding and potentially power cuts or train disruptions if lightning strikes occur.

Showers are expected to last throughout the day until around 4pm.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Sunday and Monday, with lighter showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes after a severe dry spell in South Yorkshire and across the rest of the region, which has resulted in Yorkshire Water announcing a hosepipe ban to tackle dwindling reservoir levels.

The operator warned this ban could be in place until the winter, with Yorkshire’s reservoirs at 55.8 per cent of their capacity as of the beginning of July, which is 26.1 per cent lower than they would normally be at that time of year.

In their weather warning, the Met Office wrote: “Areas of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will move northwestwards across a large swathe of central and eastern England through Friday night into Saturday. Rain will likely be torrential in places, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 60-90 mm in 2-3 hours possible in a few places.

“Whilst more widespread heavy rain will gradually clear northwestwards during Saturday, additional scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop in its wake during Saturday afternoon and early evening, before eventually decaying later.”