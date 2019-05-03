Sheffield May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The first bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Sheffield be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 3 May to Sunday 12 May said: “During the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with some sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some unsettled and windier conditions later.”

“How long the settled weather continues is uncertain and there remains a chance of spells of wet, windy and cooler weather at times, especially in the west and north,” adds the Met Office.

Saturday (4 May)

Saturday is set to see bright sunshine during the morning, becoming cloudier during the afternoon.

There is also the chance of light rain between 1pm and 2pm.

The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by early afternoon and remain so throughout the afternoon. Overnight temperature of 3C.



Sunday (5 May)

Sunday in Sheffield will be sunny during the morning, but change to overcast conditions by late morning, remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 11C, by 4pm, with an overnight temperature of 5C.

Monday (6 May)

Monday is set to be cloudy during the morning, which will change to light showers by lunchtime.

The temperature will also see a peak of 11C, which will be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day. Overnight temperature of 4C.