Storm Eunice: Yellow weather warning for ice in place for Sheffield, with risk of injuries
Just as Sheffield braces itself for the onslaught caused by Storm Eunice today, the region has been issued another yellow warning - this time for ice.
The Met Office said the weather warning for Yorkshire and Humber is valid from 6pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday, February 19, with the highest temperature between those times forecast to be 3C.
Forecasters warned that there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths that are likely to cause injuries.
The forecast said: "Brisk northwesterly winds will continue to bring increasingly wintry showers across this area overnight on Friday and at first on Saturday.
"Some snow is likely to accumulate over around 200 m (another 10-15 cm over Scottish Mountains), but the wintry mix is more likely to bring a risk of icy roads and pavements, as surfaces left wet by showers (or hail/snow/slush) then fall below freezing."
Most showers, however, will ease by Saturday morning.
In Sheffield, a yellow weather warning has been issued for the city, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 60mph this afternoon.
Tonight, additional bands of rain and hill snow will move across the region overnight, as winds continue to moderate following early gales in some locations, with a minimum temperature of -1°C forecast.
On Saturday, the Met Office says a cold and sunny start will be followed by some snow showers, primarily on the hills. Meanwhile, a band of rain and hill snow is expected to move in from the west this afternoon.