The Met Office said the weather warning for Yorkshire and Humber is valid from 6pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday, February 19, with the highest temperature between those times forecast to be 3C.

Forecasters warned that there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths that are likely to cause injuries.

The forecast said: "Brisk northwesterly winds will continue to bring increasingly wintry showers across this area overnight on Friday and at first on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow ice warning has been issued for Yorkshire and the Humber region from tonight until Saturday morning.

"Some snow is likely to accumulate over around 200 m (another 10-15 cm over Scottish Mountains), but the wintry mix is more likely to bring a risk of icy roads and pavements, as surfaces left wet by showers (or hail/snow/slush) then fall below freezing."

Most showers, however, will ease by Saturday morning.

In Sheffield, a yellow weather warning has been issued for the city, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 60mph this afternoon.

Tonight, additional bands of rain and hill snow will move across the region overnight, as winds continue to moderate following early gales in some locations, with a minimum temperature of -1°C forecast.