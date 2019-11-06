Sheffield hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

The weather warning is in place for 6am on Thursday (7 November) to 6am on Friday (8 November).

The Met Office said, “Rain, prolonged and occasionally heavy, will affect much of Yorkshire, along with parts of northeast of England and the north Midlands during Thursday.

“The rain will gradually ease overnight and clear away during the early hours of Friday. 20-40 mm of rain is expected over quite a wide area, with 60-80 mm falling in a few locations over high ground, through the period.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Sheffield, as heavy downpours are set to hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hour-by-hour forecast for heavy rain

Thursday (7 Nov)

06:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

07:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

The weather warning is in place for 6am on Thursday (7 November) to 6am on Friday (8 November).

08:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

09:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

10:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

11:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

12:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

13:00 - Light rain - 7C

14:00 - Light shower - 8C

15:00 - Light rain - 8C

16:00 - Light rain - 7C

17:00 - Overcast - 7C

18:00 - Cloudy - 7C

19:00 - Light shower - 7C

20:00 - Cloudy - 7C

21:00 - Overcast - 7C

22:00 - Cloudy - 6C

23:00 - Cloudy - 6C

Friday (8 Nov)

00:00 - Cloudy - 6C

03:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

06:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

09:00 - Cloudy -7C

12:00 - Cloudy - 8C

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures