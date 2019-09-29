Sheffield hit by flooding after heavy rain overnight
Flooding has hit major routes in Sheffield today as the city was battered by heavy rain since last night.
First South Yorkshire tweeted at 4.40pm that its bus services had to be diverted due to flooding at Upwell Street.
"This service is being diverted via Holywell Road, Jenkin Road and Meadowhall Road. Apologies for inconvenience caused."
The flooding has also caused traffic chaos in some parts of the city including Penistone Road and Queens Road.
There were also reports of flooding in Netheredge.
Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain for much of England and Wales for this weekend and warned of "persistent" rain and a risk of flooding across the north west and south west of England and Wales from 6pm on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday.
Sheffield is among cities covered by the weather warning.
South Yorkshire Fire has also advised the public to stay safe on the road amidst the rainy weather.
“Please drive to the conditions. Not the limit.”