Sheffield heatwave: best photos as city basks in 29C heat

The heatwave has been perfectly timed to coincide with the start of the school holidays for many children, and people of all ages enjoyed soaking up some rays in what was a welcome change from the recent wet weather.

The Met Office expected temperatures to peak at around 29C today, Saturday, July 17, between 4pm and 7pm, so be sure to apply plenty of sun cream and try not to stay in the sun for too long.

A high of 29C is also forecast for Sunday, and it should remain warm and sunny throughout next week with temperatures in the mid-to-high-20s.

You might want to enjoy the hot weather while it lasts, as the Met Office says it expects a change to more unsettled weather towards next weekend, with sunny spells and heavy, possibly thundery showers moving in from the south, though northern areas are likely to see the driest conditions.

Temperatures will continue to be very warm at first, say forecasters, before somewhat cooler and fresher conditions sweep in from the southwest later next week.

Here’s a selection of the best photos by The Star photographer Dean Atkins, who braved the heat to capture Sheffielders enjoying the heat around the city.

1. Sunbathers The warm weather is expected to continue into next week Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

2. Families enjoy the sun Temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday and Sunday before falling slightly next week Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo