Sheffielders can expect warmer temperatures in August due to another hot spell reaching the UK.

While the temperatures wont reach that of the mid-July heatwave, Sheffield can expect well above 20 degrees.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more. Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.

“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month. Elsewhere in the UK, such as in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, rain-bearing weather fronts will make limited headway against the high pressure, bringing some rain to north-western parts of the UK.”

How hot will it be in Sheffield?

Sheffielders will not be experiencing the record breaking temperatures seen in July, but the Met Office expects temperatures to rise to 26 degrees on Tuesday, 9 August. And the heat is predicted to stay around 26 degrees until at least Thursday, 11 August.

Will there be a hosepipe ban in Sheffield?

Yorkshire Water , Sheffield’s water supplier, has said that water reservoir levels are at 51% despite rain. And while no hosepipe ban has been announced yet, Sheffield could get a hosepipe ban later on in the summer if deemed necessary.

What is a hosepipe ban?

Hosepipe bans are restrictions and bans implemented as a method to save water during heatwaves and droughts.

The bans restrict certain water usage in order to save water. The bans and restrictions can vary depending on the water supplier, but generally includes the usage of an outdoor hosepipe or anything connected to a hosepipe for:

Watering of plants and lawns

Washing your car or other vehicles

Washing your windows or the outside of your house

Filling up swimming pools or garden ponds

There are a few exceptions where a hosepipe ban does not apply:

Watering a newly laid lawn newer than 28 days

Businesses are allowed to use a hosepipe

For pools that are used for medical purposes.

Fountains that are connected to religious practices

To keep fishponds topped up