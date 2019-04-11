Sheffield Half Marathon: weather forecast

Those taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon are set to be blessed with ideal running weather.

The Met Office forecast for Sheffield on Sunday (April 14) reports a fine day with temperatures during the race times of between six and eight degrees.

The morning is expected to be reasonably sunny, and by the afternoon it will be more overcast.

It is unlikely to rain, however, with chances of that being less than five per cent for the morning, rising to ten per cent in the afternoon.

The Met Office does say that it is likely to feel a little colder than it is, mainly due to some wind.

The wind will be blowing at 6mph at the start of the race, rising to 12mph later on.

The half marathon will be starting from Arundel Gate at 9.30am on Sunday.