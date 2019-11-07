Sheffield floods: This is why the city has had so much rain today and why it won't stop anytime soon
Roads across Sheffield are flooded this afternoon after the city was deluged with hours of heavy rain.
A Met Office amber warning for rain is currently in force and the situation in the city is being described by authorities as a ‘major incident’.
People are being advised to stay indoors as conditions continue to deteriorate.
But why is so much rain falling across the city today and when will it stop?
The culprit is an area of low pressure which has brought with it a particularly intense band of heavy rain.
Usually such weather systems are quite mobile but this particular rain band has now stalled over the north midlands and South Yorkshire, resulting in a non-stop downpour.
The bad news is this current band of rain is expected to stay stuck over South Yorkshire for the next five or six hours and experts warn flood waters won’t reach their peak until around 1am tomorrow morning..