Sheffield floods: This is why the city has had so much rain today and why it won't stop anytime soon

A Met Office amber warning for rain is currently in force and the situation in the city is being described by authorities as a ‘major incident’.

People are being advised to stay indoors as conditions continue to deteriorate.

But why is so much rain falling across the city today and when will it stop?

Sheffield has been hit by an intense band of heavy rain

The culprit is an area of low pressure which has brought with it a particularly intense band of heavy rain.

Usually such weather systems are quite mobile but this particular rain band has now stalled over the north midlands and South Yorkshire, resulting in a non-stop downpour.