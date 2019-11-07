Sheffield floods: road closures and public transport cancellations in Sheffield as rush hour approaches

Roads are flooded in Sheffield and public transport has been affected by cancellations and delays.

As people prepare to begin the commute home it is important to be aware of the road closures and the different parts of the city that have been affected.

Public transport has also been affected by the bad weather.

Trains

Northern Rail have warned travellers of severe disruptions to rail services due to the bad weather.

A statement from Northern said: “Train services running across the whole Northern network may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Northern has also issued a ‘do not travel’ warning to those with plans to use the line that runs from Sheffield to Gainsborough and Sheffield to Lincoln should not travel. No time has been given for normal services to resume.

Northern are currently unable to provide road transport as roads in the area are also flooded.

All trains between Sheffield and Huddersfield are cancelled.

Due to severe flooding at Rotherham Central the trains between Sheffield and Doncaster and Sheffield and Leeds are not able to stop at that station. No time has been given for when this will be resolved.

Rail replacement services will also be running between Rotherham and Meadowhall at 40 minutes past the hour.

Trains are unable to run between Sheffield and Wakefield Westgate and Leeds because of flooding at Moorthorpe, road transport is currently being arranged.

Trains which were supposed to travel on this line will mainly be diverting at Doncaster.

What is the weather forecast?

The rain is forecast to continue all night and into Friday morning. An amber weather warning remains in place for the city and the hour-by-hour forecast predicts a continuous 95 per cent chance of rain for the rest of the day.

There are 28 flood warnings around Sheffield and the surrounding areas, and the levels of both the River Don and the River Sheaf have been on the rise as the heavy rain continues to pour.

These are the roads where flooding has been reported

Charlotte Rd close to the junction of Olive Grove Rd and the First Bus depot

Beaver Hill Rd, Woodhouse is closed due to flooding

There is flooding on Rivelin Valley Road

Flooding has been reported on Chesterfield Road close to Ponsfords

Whitley Lane and Mill Road in Ecclesfield have been closed due to flooding

Parkway Drive off Sheffield Parkway is closed due to flooding

Ecclesfield Road (Woolly Woods Bottom) has been closed as a precaution

Mickley Lane S17 is closed

Fife Street S9 was closed when a car was stuck underneath a bridge