Sheffield floods: Raw sewage reported in flooded Sheffield streets

A number of streets across the city are flooded tonight and some reports on social media suggest that some sewage is mixed in with some of the flood water.

On Twitter, Lee Parkinson tweeted: “Five hours on we are now under three feet of water and raw sewerage has made its first appearance.”

Hundreds of people were earlier holed up at Meadowhall shopping centre but it is understood that most of these people have now left.

Sheffield Town Hall will be open overnight for anyone seeking shelter from the flooding.

The heaviest of the rain is set to ease off later tonight with water levels expected to peak in the early hours of Friday morning.