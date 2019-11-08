Sheffield floods: More heavy rain on the way - this is when

After Thursday’s torrential rain Sheffield will have a bit of respite today, but more heavy rain is on the way this weekend and during next week.

By Ben Green
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:54 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:55 am

Today is set to be largely dry but conditions will worsen again during Saturday.

During the course of Saturday a low pressure system will move it’s way across the country from the west, bringing with it yet more rain.

Although Sheffield will see some of this rain it is not expected to be anywhere near as severe as yesterday’s downpours.

More rain is on the way over the next few days

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This band of rain could also bring some snow to the southern part of the Pennines as it bumps into cold air.

Sunday will be a quiter day but aother low pressure system will bring more rain to much of the country on Monday.

The unsettled theme looks set to continue for much of next week with a series of low pressure systems bringing bands of heavy rain to the UK.