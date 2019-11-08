Sheffield floods: More heavy rain on the way - this is when

Today is set to be largely dry but conditions will worsen again during Saturday.

During the course of Saturday a low pressure system will move it’s way across the country from the west, bringing with it yet more rain.

Although Sheffield will see some of this rain it is not expected to be anywhere near as severe as yesterday’s downpours.

More rain is on the way over the next few days

This band of rain could also bring some snow to the southern part of the Pennines as it bumps into cold air.

Sunday will be a quiter day but aother low pressure system will bring more rain to much of the country on Monday.