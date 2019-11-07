Sheffield floods: Meadowhall flood defences 'breached'
Video footage posted on social media tonight shows the flood defences next to Meadowhall shopping centre apparently breached tonight.
The defences were installed following the 2007 floods which caused significant damage to the centre.
The video, which was captured at 9.20pm tonight, shows water from the River Don cascading over the flood barrier.
Meadowhall was forced to cancel its Christmas light switch on event this evening due to the severe weather and hundreds of people took shelter in the mall as traffic on surrounding roads ground to a halt.
Today has been one of the wettest days the city has seen in the last 30 years and heavy rain continues to fall.
Floodwaters are expected to peak in the early hours of Friday morning.