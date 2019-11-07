Sheffield floods: 19 city roads now closed - full list

The updated list was issued by Streets Ahead at 10pm tonight.

A Sheffield Council statement said: “Sheffield City Council has been busy responding to reports of flooding as a result of the heavy rain, which is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

“With several reports of flooded roads and surface water across the city, the teams at Streets Ahead have been dealing with issues on the roads as quickly possible.

London Road is flooded near Ponsfords

“Earlier today, the Met Office issued an Amber Severe weather warning for Yorkshire & Humber, with disruption to travel predicted.”

The roads closed as of 10pm are:

Jordanthorpe Parkway

Bochum Parkway- Road Traffic Collision

Handsworth Road – White Rose

Attercliffe Road

Newhall Road

Brightside Lane

Grange Mill Lane

Parkway Drive- slip from Sheffield Parkway

Parkway Drive

Ecclesfield Road

Fife St

Greenlane / Butterwick

Ecclesall Road- one side

Whitley Lane

Chesterfield Rd – Ponsfords

Jenkin Rd / Meadowhall Rd

Hawke St / Upwell St

Mickley Lane – Partial Closure