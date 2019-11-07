Sheffield floods: 19 city roads now closed - full list
A total of 19 roads across Sheffield are now closed due to flooding.
The updated list was issued by Streets Ahead at 10pm tonight.
A Sheffield Council statement said: “Sheffield City Council has been busy responding to reports of flooding as a result of the heavy rain, which is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.
“With several reports of flooded roads and surface water across the city, the teams at Streets Ahead have been dealing with issues on the roads as quickly possible.
“Earlier today, the Met Office issued an Amber Severe weather warning for Yorkshire & Humber, with disruption to travel predicted.”
The roads closed as of 10pm are:
Jordanthorpe Parkway
Bochum Parkway- Road Traffic Collision
Handsworth Road – White Rose
Attercliffe Road
Newhall Road
Brightside Lane
Grange Mill Lane
Parkway Drive- slip from Sheffield Parkway
Parkway Drive
Ecclesfield Road
Fife St
Greenlane / Butterwick
Ecclesall Road- one side
Whitley Lane
Chesterfield Rd – Ponsfords
Jenkin Rd / Meadowhall Rd
Hawke St / Upwell St
Mickley Lane – Partial Closure
Ecclesfield road, in Ecclesfield Centre, partially closed