Sheffield flooding: hour-by-hour weather forecast as city is battered by downpour
Sheffield has been battered by torrential rain so far today, with flood warnings issued around the city and the Flood Information Service saying immediate action is required.
There are currently nine flood warnings in place around Sheffield, with the Flood Information Service telling people to be prepared as flooding is expected.
A Met Office amber warning for rain is also in place for the city, meaning homes and businesses are “likely to be flooded” and fast moving water will be present, causing “danger to life”.
The weather warning from the Met Office says: “Prolonged rain through Thursday and overnight into Friday may bring disruption from flooding.”
Levels in both the River Sheaf and the River Don are rising due to the persistent heavy rain.
A number of roads have already been closed due to severe flooding. You can keep up to date with developments on The Star’s live blog.
Further downpours are expected to batter Sheffield and the surrounding area throughout the next 24 hours, with the chance of rain never going below 80 per cent.
Here is an hour by hour break down for the rest of the day
12 – 1pm
Chance of rain: 95%
Temperature: 7 degrees
1 – 2pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
2 – 3pm
Chance of rain: 95%
Temperature: 7 degrees
3 – 4pm
Chance of rain: 95%
Temperature: 7 degrees
4 – 5pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
5 – 6pm
Chance of rain: 80%
Temperature: 7 degrees
6 – 7pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
7 – 8pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
8 – 9pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
9 – 10pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
10 – 11pm
Chance of rain: 80%
Temperature: 7 degrees
11pm – 12am
Chance of rain: 80%
Temperature: 7 degrees