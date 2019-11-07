Sheffield flooding: hour-by-hour weather forecast as city is battered by downpour

There are currently nine flood warnings in place around Sheffield, with the Flood Information Service telling people to be prepared as flooding is expected.

A Met Office amber warning for rain is also in place for the city, meaning homes and businesses are “likely to be flooded” and fast moving water will be present, causing “danger to life”.

The weather warning from the Met Office says: “Prolonged rain through Thursday and overnight into Friday may bring disruption from flooding.”

Severe flooding on the roads at Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield.

Levels in both the River Sheaf and the River Don are rising due to the persistent heavy rain.

A number of roads have already been closed due to severe flooding. You can keep up to date with developments on The Star’s live blog.

Further downpours are expected to batter Sheffield and the surrounding area throughout the next 24 hours, with the chance of rain never going below 80 per cent.

Here is an hour by hour break down for the rest of the day

