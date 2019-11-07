Sheffield flooding: Environment Agency issues flood warning for River Don at Meadowhall
A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Don at Meadowhall.
The warning means that ‘immediate action is required’.
The warning states: “River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.
“Consequently, flooding of property, businesses and roads and is expected today, 07/11/19. Areas most at risk are Meadowhall and Carbrook.
“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to remain high until 09:00 on 08/11/19.”
When a flood warning is in place people in the area are advised to:
Protect yourself, your family and help others Move family, pets and valuables to a safe place Put flood protection in place
Despite the warning organisers insist tonight’s Meadowhall Live event will go ahead as planned.