A car sits in floodwater near Meadowhall - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A yellow warning of rain remains in place for Sheffield up until 10pm this evening with rain expected to fall for the next 12 hours.

The warning comes just a week after Sheffield was battered by flooding with Doncaster still feeling the effects of the severe weather.

Flash flooding has already hit in Nottingham and Derbyshire County Council has warned there could be more road closures in store.

While there are no flood warnings currently in place for Sheffield, the council said it is ‘fully prepared’ to respond if there is further heavy rainfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “With further rain forecast today and overnight, the council is reminding Sheffield residents to be vigilant and take extra care over the next 24 hours.

“Over the past week, Amey has been working extensively on recovery, dealing with ongoing issues across the road network and preparing for further wet weather.

“Divers have also been clearing debris from waterways to ensure that rivers continue to flow.

“The council is continuing to work closely with all parties to protect Sheffield from flooding and ensure the safety of people right across the city.

“The flood defences which were installed in Sheffield in 2017 were verified and reviewed rigorously and the council worked alongside experts to inform the decision making process at every stage.

“The provisions made in Sheffield to reduce the risk of flooding have not been a contributing factor to the floods in neighbouring regions, as an approach with these consequences would simply not be allowed by the Environment Agency, whom we worked closely with throughout.