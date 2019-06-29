Sheffield braced for glorious sunshine, with high of 30C forecast, but day could end with showers
It’s time to crack open the sun cream and get the barbecue out, as Sheffield prepares for its hottest day of the year so far.
The city is set to bask in the sun today, with the Met Office forecasting clear skies and a high of 30C.
There will be uninterrupted sunshine until 8pm, it predicts, with temperatures expected to peak between 4pm and 8pm.
But the day could end on a damp note, with the chance of thundery showers in the evening, when there will be a 20 per cent chance of precipitation from 9pm onwards.
More sunshine is forecast tomorrow, though a cloudy spell is predicted in the afternoon and the maximum temperature is only expected to reach 21C.
Sheffield is predicted to remain largely dry throughout next week, with temperatures reaching a high of between 18C and 20C, though the skies are likely to be cloudier.