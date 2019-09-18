Sheffield to be warmer than Barcelona this weekend
We may be well into September but temperatures in Sheffield this weekend as summer 2019 has a last hurrah.
High pressure is currently building over the UK and that theme will continue through the rest of this week.
By Saturday hot and humid air from the Mediterranean will spread across the country from the south.
On Saturday afternoon temperatures in Sheffield could reach as high as 24C – a notch warmer than the 23C forecast for the Spanish city of Barcelona.
It will remain on the warm side on Sunday but there will be a chance of some thundery downpours triggered by the humid air.
The early part of next week looks set to be unsettled for much of the country with low pressure weather systems brininging some longer spells of rain.
Towards the end of next week, however, high pressure is set to build once more bringing more settled conditions and perhaps, once again, warmer temperatures.