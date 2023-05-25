This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield during the Spring bank holiday.

Good news for people in Sheffield hoping to get out and about as the city is set to experience warm and dry weather during the upcoming Spring bank holiday. According to the Met Office , the city could see sunny spells with temperatures reaching as high as 21°C on Friday (May 26) and Saturday (May 27).

And it appears that the lovely weather will continue, not just in Sheffield but throughout the UK as a whole. An area of "high pressure" is predicted to keep the moderate temperatures and clear skies for at least the next two weeks. However, contrary to what some media sites have stated, there won’t be a time of extreme heat.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said : “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa. Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm, reaching the low 20s for many.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said : “Next week is half term week for much of the country and there is a strong signal the high-pressure will continue to dominate our weather.

“Its exact position over the UK will dictate the temperature, wind direction and weather patterns, however, indications are that the dry, bright weather is likely to continue for most with little in the way of rain throughout next week.”

Here’s what the weather will be like in Sheffield during the Spring bank holiday (Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29), according to the Met Office.

Sheffield’s 5-day weather forecast

Thursday (May 25)

A dry night tonight, with prolonged clear spells. Becoming rather chilly overnight, with some patches of fog and low cloud developing towards dawn. Light winds. Minimum temperature 6°C.

Sheffield could see sunny spells with temperatures reaching as high as 21°C on Friday (May 26) and Saturday (May 27). (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Friday (May 26)

Any fog and low cloud soon clearing to leave another mostly dry day with sunny spells, although the odd light shower is possible inland. Maximum temperature of 21°C.

Outlook for Saturday (May 27) to Monday (May 29):