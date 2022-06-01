Forecasters are predicting much of the festivities between June 2 – 5 will be clouded over with sunny spells.

However, much like the week so far, spring showers are expected on every day of the long weekend.

Lots of events are already planned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this June bank holiday. Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Here’s how the weather will look for the celebrations:

Thursday, June 2: Sunny intervals all day with light breeze, minor chance of rain around 6pm, temperatures rising to 19C in late afternoon.

Friday, June 3: Sunny intervals with a stronger breeze of around 11mph, chance of rain all day but most likely at 7am, 3pm and 7pm. Temperatures rising to 17C by late afternoon.

Saturday, June 4: More significantly overcast with breeze of around 12mph, chance of rain around 7am and from 7pm onwards, temperatures rising to 16C by late afternoon.