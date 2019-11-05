Severe weather warning issued for Sheffield
A Met Office yellow warning for rain has been issued this morning for much of northern England.
The warning is in place for Thursday and Friday this week as an area of low pressure moves across the country with heavy rainfall bringing the risk of flooding.
The warning covers a 24 hour period between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.
As well as the risk of flooding there could also be some travel disruption.
The warning states: “Rain, prolonged and occasionally heavy, will affect much of Yorkshire, along with parts of northeast of England and the north Midlands during Thursday.
“The rain will gradually ease overnight and clear away during the early hours of Friday. 20-40 mm of rain is expected over quite a wide area, with 60-80 mm falling in a few locations over high ground, through the period.”