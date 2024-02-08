Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With snow now settling in parts of Sheffield, schools are maing decisions on whether to close.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the city for a number of hours today.

Schools are closing early today in Sheffield due to the snow

It is already settling in some areas, including Crookes.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, some schools started making their contingency plans last night.

Rowan School opened to pupils at 10.30am today but has now decided to close to pupils at 1pm.

Schools in Sheffield are gearing up for snow today

Seven Hills School's 'Bridge and Peaks campus' opened to students at 10.30am today too, instead of its normal time. It advised parents last night.

Bents Green School's Ringinglow, Gleadless and Westfield Hub also opened to students at 10.30am.

LATEST UPDATES:

- Pupils at Tapton School are being sent home at noon.

- The UTCs in Sheffield have both announced that "due to the weather conditions and disruption to transport," students will be allowed to leave from 12.10pm.

- St Joseph's Primary School in Handsworth is closing at 1pm.

- Due to the worsening conditions, Shooters Grove will close at 1.30pm to allow all staff and children safe travel home. Children should be collected by 1.30pm. The school is expecting to be open as normal tomorrow.

- High Storrs School is closing to students at 12.10pm.

- Both King Edward VII sites have closed due to the weather.

- John Fisher School in Hackenthorpe is closing early. Children are having an early lunch and can be collected from 12.30pm.

- Meadowhead School will be closing at 12.15pm.

- St Ann's Catholic Primary School in Stocksbridge is closing at 12.30pm.

- All Saints' Catholic High School is closing at 12.40pm. Students can access the canteen beforehand.

- Deepcar St Johns CE Junior School is closing at 12.45pm.

- Pipworth Community Primary School is closing at 1pm. It is expected to be open tomorrow as normal.

- Stocksbridge High School closed at 12.

- Reignhead Primary School will be closing at 1.15pm.

- St Theresa's Catholic Primary School will close at 1pm. It is expecting to be open as normal tomorrow.

- Ecclesall Primary School is closed from 1pm.

- Sheffield Springs Academy will close at 12.45pm.

- Lower Meadow Primary School will be closing at 12.55pm today. It expects to be open as normal tomorrow. - Greystones Primary School. Children can be collected from 1pm but the school is not closing early. Please use the Main Entrance on Tullibardine Road only to collect your child from school.

- Prince Edward Primary will close at 1pm.

- Stannington Infant School will close from 1pm.

- Bradway Primary School closed ar 12.30pm.

- Gleadless Primary School closed at 12.45pm.

- Mosborough Primary School is now closed.

- Westways Primary School in Crookes is closing at 1.30pm.

- Anns Grove Primary School will close at 1pm.

- Notre Dame started sending children home at 12.30pm.