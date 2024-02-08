School closures Sheffield: More schools make announcements over heavy snow in city today
and live on Freeview channel 276
With snow now settling in parts of Sheffield, schools are maing decisions on whether to close.
Heavy snowfall is expected in the city for a number of hours today.
It is already settling in some areas, including Crookes.
In anticipation of the adverse weather, some schools started making their contingency plans last night.
Sign up to receive The Star's newsletters straight to your inbox
Seven Hills School's 'Bridge and Peaks campus' opened to students at 10.30am today too, instead of its normal time. It advised parents last night.
Bents Green School's Ringinglow, Gleadless and Westfield Hub also opened to students at 10.30am.
LATEST UPDATES:
- Pupils at Tapton School are being sent home at noon.
- The UTCs in Sheffield have both announced that "due to the weather conditions and disruption to transport," students will be allowed to leave from 12.10pm.
- Due to the worsening conditions, Shooters Grove will close at 1.30pm to allow all staff and children safe travel home. Children should be collected by 1.30pm. The school is expecting to be open as normal tomorrow.
- High Storrs School is closing to students at 12.10pm.
- Both King Edward VII sites have closed due to the weather.
- John Fisher School in Hackenthorpe is closing early. Children are having an early lunch and can be collected from 12.30pm.
- All Saints' Catholic High School is closing at 12.40pm. Students can access the canteen beforehand.
- Pipworth Community Primary School is closing at 1pm. It is expected to be open tomorrow as normal.
- Stocksbridge High School closed at 12.
- St Theresa's Catholic Primary School will close at 1pm. It is expecting to be open as normal tomorrow.
- Lower Meadow Primary School will be closing at 12.55pm today. It expects to be open as normal tomorrow. - Greystones Primary School. Children can be collected from 1pm but the school is not closing early. Please use the Main Entrance on Tullibardine Road only to collect your child from school.
- Prince Edward Primary will close at 1pm.
- Stannington Infant School will close from 1pm.
- Westways Primary School in Crookes is closing at 1.30pm.
- Notre Dame started sending children home at 12.30pm.